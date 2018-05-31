French Open 2018: Marin Cilic advances to third round

Marin Cilic, the third seed, needed two hours and 50 minutes to dispatch Hurkacz, ending the Polish tennis pro's best run at a Grand Slam event



Croatia's Marin Cilic returns the ball to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during their men's singles second round match on day five of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Thursday. Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

Croatia's Marin Cilic on Thursday defeated German qualifier Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-2, 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 7-5 to book a place in the third round of the French Open, the second Grand Slam event, held on clay court.

Cilic, the third seed, needed two hours and 50 minutes to dispatch Hurkacz, ending the Polish tennis pro's best run at a Grand Slam event, reports Efe. When the 29-year-old Cilic seemed on his way to a straight set win, he conceded his service for the only time during the match, and 21-year-old Hurkacz proceeded to win the set through a tie break.

Cilic, however, did not give his rival any option for a rally as he saved the only break point he faced in the fourth set and one break, out of eight opportunities to seal the win. Next up for Cilic is Steve Johnson of the United States, who rallied from a set down to defeat Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 6-2.

