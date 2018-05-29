French Open 2018: Novak Djokovic advances to second round defeating Dutra Silva

The 2016 Roland Garros champion fired 37 winners but committed 36 unforced errors, compared to Dutra Silva's 21 and 32 respectively



Serbia's Novak Djokovic chases down a ball during his men's singles first round match against Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva on day two of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Monday. Thomas SAMSON / AFP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic on Monday defeated Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the French Open, the second Grand Slam tennis event of the season, held on clay court. Although he did not put on a stellar performance, Djokovic, a former world No. 1, was good enough to get past the world No. 134 in two hours and five minutes, reports Efe.

The 2016 Roland Garros champion fired 37 winners but committed 36 unforced errors, compared to Dutra Silva's 21 and 32 respectively. Djokovic, current world No. 22, faced a total of seven break points; he fended off four of them, conceding his serve once in each set. The 12-time Grand Slam champion, however, was able to break his rival's serve twice in each set to book a place in the second round, where he is set to play the winner of the all-Spanish match pitting David Ferrer and Jaume Munar.

