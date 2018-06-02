French Open 2018: Novak Djokovic enters round 4 after beating Bautista Agut

Novak enters French Open Rd 4 after beating Bautista Agut, who caused the Serb some fatigue



Novak Djokovic celebrates victory over Bautista Agut in Paris yesterday. Pic/AFP

Former champion Novak Djokovic claimed a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 victory over a grieving Roberto Bautista Agut yesterday to book his spot in the French Open fourth round. The former World No. 1 struggled at times on Suzanne Lenglen court, but eventually came through the four-set battle in three hours and 48 minutes with 13th seed Bautista Agut. He has now made the Last 16 of a Slam for the 43rd time, tying American great Jimmy Connors on the all-time list.

Bereaved Agut fights hard

Bautista Agut was playing in Paris despite the death of his mother last week. Djokovic, seeded 20 after struggling to find his best form since returning from an elbow injury, will take on Fernando Verdasco for a last-eight place after the Spaniard knocked out fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov. "Fours hours for the match... I'm a bit tired. Bautista Agut plays with too much patience for me, but I'm very happy to have won the match," said Djokovic.

Verdasco knocks out Dimitrov

Meanwhile, fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov was knocked out of the French Open in the third round by Fernando Verdasco with the Spaniard winning 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-4. Bulgarian Dimitrov, a two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist, has still never reached the second week at Roland Garros in eight attempts. Verdasco, 34, will now face Djokovic for a quarter-final spot.

