French Open 2018: Petra Kvitova beats Lara Arruabarrena to enter third round

Kvitova knocked out her world No. 91 opponent in just one hour and eight minutes in their second career encounter



Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova plays a return to Spain's Lara Arruabarrena during their women's singles second round match on day four of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Wednesday. Thomas SAMSON / AFP

Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova, eighth seed, advanced to the third round of the French Open on Wednesday after beating Spain's Lara Arruabarrena 6-0, 6-4.

Kvitova knocked out her world No. 91 opponent in just one hour and eight minutes in their second career encounter, reports Efe. Kvitova is scheduled to square off against world No. 24 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in her bid to make it to the fourth round for the first time in her career.

In other Roland Garros action, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, world No. 4, nailed the tournament's second round for the fourth consecutive year, defeating Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia 6-3, 6-4. The 2018 Brisbane International champion took one hour and 21 minutes to beat world No. 84 Kuzmova in their first career match.

Svitolina, 23, is next to take on 31st seed Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania, who prevailed over Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-1, 6-2.

Also Read - French Open 2018: Petra Kvitova Qualifies For Second Round

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever