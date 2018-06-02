French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal beats Richard Gasquet to reach fourth round

Rafael Nadal took his run of consecutive completed sets at the French Open to 34, just seven shy of the record held by Bjorn Borg between 1979 and 1981



Spain's Rafael Nadal plays a backhand return to France's Richard Gasquet during their men's singles third round match on day seven of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Saturday. CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP

Rafael Nadal continued his bid for an 11th French Open title on Saturday by brushing aside home favourite Richard Gasquet to claim a 16th consecutive win over his childhood friend and reach the fourth round. The 16-time Grand Slam champion has still never lost to his old junior rival at Tour level, after easing to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 31-year-old took his run of consecutive completed sets at the French Open to 34, just seven shy of the record held by Bjorn Borg between 1979 and 1981. Nadal, who lost only two points in the first five games, will next play Germany's world number 70 Maximilian Marterer, who beat Estonian lucky loser Jurgen Zopp.

