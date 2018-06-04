French Open 2018: Serena Williams withdraws injured before Maria Sharapova clash

The 36-year-old said she had suffered a pectoral muscle injury in her third-round win over Julia Goerges and "can't serve at all"



Serena Williams. Pic/AFP

Serena Williams announced her shock withdrawal from the French Open on Monday with injury just minutes before her scheduled fourth-round clash against long-time rival Maria Sharapova.

The 36-year-old said she had suffered a pectoral muscle injury in her third-round win over Julia Goerges and "can't serve at all". The 23-time Grand Slam champion added that she would stay in Paris for scans on the injury to find out how long she will be out of action.

