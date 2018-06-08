French Open 2018: Simona Halep outplays Garbine Muguruza to set up final with Stephens

"It's really hard to play against a great friend, but I am pleased to be in the final for the first time," said Stephens who will rise to four in the world thanks to her deepest run in the French capital

Simona Halep is ecstatic after beating Garbine Muguruza. Pics/AFP

Top seed Simona Halep reached her third French Open final yesterday with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over former champion Garbine Muguruza. Halep, the runner-up in 2014 and 2017, will face Sloane Stephens in Saturday's final.

Halep to retain No. 1 ranking

Her victory over third seed Muguruza also means she will retain the World No. 1 ranking next week. "I am really happy that I won the match, it was very important for my mind and I gave it all I had," said Romanian star Halep. After racing through the first set, Halep saved three break points in a marathon ninth game of the second which lasted 13 minutes.



Sloane Stephens acknowledges the crowd after her win

"I think I played one of my best matches on clay against a great opponent," added Halep, who will be appearing in her fourth final at the majors having also been beaten in Australia in January. Stephens, who won her maiden Slam title in New York last year, defeated fellow American and close friend Madison Keys 6-4, 6-4 having previously never got beyond the quarter-finals in Paris.

'Pleased to be in the final'

"It's really hard to play against a great friend, but I am pleased to be in the final for the first time," said Stephens who will rise to four in the world thanks to her deepest run in the French capital.

