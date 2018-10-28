French Open 2018: Sindhu, Srikanth out of French Open after QF losses

badminton

Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth crashed out in the quarter-finals of the French Open after suffering straight-game defeats in their respective matches as India's campaign ended in the singles events here on Friday.

Sindhu looked a pale shadow of herself as she lost 13-21, 16-21 in 40 minutes against seventh seed He Bingjiao of China. Earlier, fifth seed Srikanth gave a good account of himself but lost steam against top seed Kento Momota of Japan. Srikanth fought hard, but lost 16-21, 19-21 to slump to his seventh consecutive and fifth straight loss this year against the Japanese opponent.

