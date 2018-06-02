French Open 2018: Smooth passage for Caroline Wozniacki
Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki downed France's Pauline Parmentier 6-0, 6-3 to reach the fourth round yesterday
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki celebrates her victory over Pauline Parmentier. Pic/AFP
Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki downed France's Pauline Parmentier 6-0, 6-3 to reach the fourth round yesterday. The second seed, a quarter-finalist in Paris last year, will face Russia's Daria Kasatkina for a place in the last eight. Second seed Wozniacki had led 6-0, 5-0 before Parmentier saved a little pride with a late rally.
Thursday thrill for Serena
On Thursday, Serena Williams battled back from a set and break down to defeat Australia's Ashleigh Barty 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the third round. Serena will face Germany's Julia Goerges for a place in the Last 16. Williams then could face old rival Maria Sharapova.
'Incredible'
"It's just incredible," said Williams. "I am so happy to be back here. I lost the first set and thought I must try harder, I must try harder and then Serena came out".
