French Open 2018: Tearful Juan Martin del Potro beats Marin Cilic

Juan Martin del Potro after his win over Croatia's Marin Cilic yesterday

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro wept courtside after downing third seed Marin Cilic 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 yesterday to set up a French Open semi-final clash with Rafael Nadal. The injured-plagued former US Open champion battled through in three hours and 50 minutes after the match had been delayed by rain on Wednesday to reach the last four at Roland Garros for the second time, but first in nine years.

"It's tough to speak now," said an emotional Del Potro. "I've been a long time without feeling good with my body. I had surgery three times on my wrist and I was close to quitting this sport. I don't have words to explain what this means to me and my team," he added.

