French Open 2018: Too easy for Rafael Nadal

Ten-time champion Rafael Nadal reached his 11th French Open final yesterday when he demolished Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets, setting up a title showdown with Dominic Thiem, the only man to defeat him on clay in the last two years. Nadal, a 16-time Grand Slam champion, claimed his 85th win in Paris against just two losses after weathering a big-hitting opening from 2009 US Open winner Del Potro to win 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

"It was a very difficult first set and Juan Martin had lots of opportunities. He was a little unfortunate," said Nadal who reeled off 14 of the last 17 games, having seen Del Potro fail to convert any of his seven break points.



Juan Martin del Potro

Nadal is now just the second man to reach 11 finals at the same Slam, equalling Roger Federer's mark at Wimbledon. "It's impossible without hard work and going through tough moments. "You have to be focussed and keep your passion for the game. I never dreamed in 2005 when I played my first final here that I would be in another one."

World No. 1 Nadal went into yesterday's clash with a 9-5 career record against Del Potro, including all three meetings on clay. However, it was Del Potro who was in the

ascendancy in the rallies in the first set.

