French Open 2018: Zverev overcomes Dzumhur to reach French Open pre-quarters

Germany's Alexander Zverev lived up to his world No.3 billing with a come-from-behind 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(7-3), 7-5 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina's world No. 29 Damir Dzumhur in a French Open third round thriller here on Friday



Alexander Zverev

Germany's Alexander Zverev lived up to his world No.3 billing with a come-from-behind 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(7-3), 7-5 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina's world No. 29 Damir Dzumhur in a French Open third round thriller here on Friday. The 21-year-old Zverev struggled mightily for almost four hours, but finally subdued the 26-year-old Dzumhur on Philippe-Chatrier Court, to reach the pre-quarterfinals, reports Efe.

"The crowd was unbelievable. Thanks to everyone for coming out. It is the first time I have won on this court and in this way. So hopefully many more to come," Zverev said. Although Zverev stormed to a 1-0 set lead, he fell behind as Dzumhur turned up the heat, striking 18 winners compared to Zverev's only four, winning the second set.

Zverev then gave his rival some help by committing 17 unforced errors in the third set compared to Dzumhur's six as Dzumhur went up two sets to one. At that point Zverev woke up and stole back the victory in the fourth and fifth sets, winning the fourth set's tie break. In the upcoming round, Zverev is due to face the winner of the match between French national favourite Lucas Pouille and Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever