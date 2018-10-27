French Open Badminton: Saina Nehwal loses to Tai Tzu yet again!

badminton

Olympic medallist Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal's impressive run at the French Open ended with yet another loss to World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying, this time at the quarter-finals of the BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament here yesterday.

Saina looked in good touch initially but couldn't match the pace of Tzu Ying later on to squander four game points and lose the opening game. She was no match to her rival in the second and eventually went down 20-22, 11-21 in the quarters. It was Saina's 12th straight defeat to the Chinese Taipei shuttler, who showed incredible temperament and determination to seal the contest after being 9-16 and 16-20 down in the opening game.

Saina yet again failed to crack the Tzu Ying code as she lost to the Chinese Taipei shuttler in the Denmark Open final last week. Tzu Ying now has an overwhelming 14-5 head-to-head record against Saina.

