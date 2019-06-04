French Open: Dominic Thiem thinks Serena Williams is a 'bad personality'

tennis

Last year's runner-up put the incident behind him to beat the dangerous Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 on a packed Court Philippe Chatrier.

Serena Williams

Fourth seed Dominic Thiem said on Monday he had "forgotten" the bizarre row over him being booted out of his own press conference so that Roland Garros organisers could accommodate Serena Williams.

Last year's runner-up put the incident behind him to beat the dangerous Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 on a packed Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a French Open quarter-final against either 10th-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov or two-time semi-finalist Juan Martin del Potro.

His confident victory included an outrageous 'tweener' shot between his legs that flew just inside the baseline. Thiem was unhappy at being asked to vacate the main interview room on Saturday midway through answering questions when Williams arrived for her press conference after crashing out of the tournament with a shock third-round loss to Sofia Kenin on Saturday.

He then told Eurosport Germany on Sunday that he thought 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams had showed a "bad personality", but backed down after seeing off Monfils. "It was just a very, very strange thing," he said, back in the main room for his latest press conference. "I mean, it never happened to me before, something like that.

I'm easygoing. Of course it was strange the first few minutes, but I have forgotten it now. That's it for me." Thiem also tried to understand why the 37-year-old Williams may have put pressure on organisers to hold her press conference quickly. "I don't know if it was her mistake or if it was only the mistake of the officials, but I don't know if she saw me or if she saw that somebody's in the room," he added. "So if she would have seen me, then it would be nicer from her to wait. But, I mean, it's also understandable, in a sort of way. She lost and everything. "So I think it was a little bit (of a) mistake of her, mistake of the officials, but as I said, it's forgotten." The 25-year-old Thiem, still looking for his first Grand Slam title despite reaching the Roland Garros semis in each of the last three years, hit 27 winners in an efficient performance as the erratic Monfils made 33 unforced errors.

Thiem surged into a 5-1 lead in the opening set before Monfils briefly rallied, but it was one-way traffic after that, with the Austrian sending his 'tweener' sailing past a stranded Monfils. "It was an amazing shot. It was really amazing, of course, because it was the only choice I had. I was so far off the ball and couldn't play it any different way." The 14th seed Monfils's defeat leaves home nation France without a men's singles player in the quarter-finals for the third successive year. From 2008 until 2016 there was always at least one Frenchman in the last eight.

This is what Twitter thinks of the Dominic Thiem-Serena Williams incident:

Dominic Thiem was midway through the German-speaking section of his press conference when he was told he had to leave the main interview room and switch to a smaller one in order to accommodate Serena Williams after her loss to Sofia Kenin. He was furious. Understandably.#RG19 pic.twitter.com/KyzOAuh8mm — Biola Solace-Chukwu (@Beeorlicious) June 2, 2019

Serena Williams needs to retire from the sport. She is a joke of a human who uses the little authority she has to bully others.



Dominic Thiem is ranked higher than her and still in the tournament. She probably used the mother card to get him booted out of his presser. — Hassan Syed (@HSyeeeed) June 1, 2019

In a sort of victory for feminism, if you want to say that, 23-time Slam champ Serena Williams got ATP #4 Dominic Thiem's press conference, already underway, booted out of the main #RG19 interview room because she didn't want to wait for him to finish.



He was not thrilled. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 1, 2019

Poor treatment of Dominic Thiem, remember her behaviour at US open final? Serena Williams needs to learn some basic manners!ð ð¡ð¤¬ So much for respect & sportsmanship! A rude person is a rude person...never defend anyone who has no respect for others! ð³ð¤¬ https://t.co/ATrDC2iw6f — Lucco D Irish (@dukeofcelts) June 1, 2019

Absolutely pathetic that Dominic #Thiem was asked to leave his press conference & wait bc Serena #Williams lost, threw her usual tantrum & refused to wait. Dominic is one of the best players in world tennis & French Open finalist (last year). Disgrace to treat him like that #RG19 https://t.co/yPCEvnblBb — A.Grant (@Alexgmanutd98) June 1, 2019

