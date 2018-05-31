French Open: Kristyna Pliskova slams Serena Williams' catsuit: Follow rules, else play in the nude

Kristyna Pliskova who was beaten by Serena Williams who wore a black catsuit on Tuesday, questioned the legality of the outfit when she talked with Czech media



Venus Williams (left) and Serena Williams during their French Open doubles first round match against Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Miyu Kato in Paris yesterday. Pic/AFP

Kristyna Pliskova who was beaten by Serena Williams who wore a black catsuit on Tuesday, questioned the legality of the outfit when she talked with Czech media. "I was wondering if it was in the rules," the Czech said. "I don't even know what material it is, it looks like neoprene. They should follow the rules, otherwise play in the nude." Serena said the suit was inspired by the Black Panther movie blockbuster and made her feel like a 'super hero'.

No rules broken

However, there is no indication that the suit breaks any tournament regulations. Williams said the catsuit was crucial for her health and well-being, claiming it prevented the return of blood clots which left her life in danger after she gave birth to her daughter in September last year. Williams, a three-time singles champion in Paris, will face Australia's Ashleigh Barty in the second round today.

Williams sisters win

Meanwhile, Serena brought out her Black Panther catsuit again yesterday, teaming with sister Venus to beat Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Miyu Kato 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in doubles. The sisters towered over their opponents. Venus and Serena, at 6ft 1in (1.85m) and 5ft 9in (1.75m) respectively, cut imposing figures, standing next to Aoyama and Kato, 5ft 1in (1.54m) and 5ft 2in (1.57m).

