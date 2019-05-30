French Open: Pliskova downs Kucova to reach Rd 3

tennis

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina will face 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza in the women's third round after the ninth seed's compatriot Kateryna Kozlova pulled out of the tournament before their match with a viral infection

Czech Karolina Pliskova returns to Slovak Kristina Kucova. Pic/AFP

Second seed Karolina Pliskova cruised into the third round of the French Open yesterday with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Slovakian qualifier Kristina Kucova.

The Czech will next face either Croatian 31st seed Petra Martic or home hope Kristina Mladenovic for a spot in the second week.

Pliskova, a former Roland Garros semi-finalist, arrived in Paris full of confidence after lifting the Italian Open title less than two weeks ago and she wasted no time in swatting aside Kucova in under an hour.

Muguruza cruises

Spain's Muguruza, seeded 19th this year, eased to a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Swede Johanna Larsson to advance. Svitolina, a two-time French Open quarter-finalist, had beaten seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in her opening tie. Meanwhile, last year's runner-up Sloane Stephens cruised through with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) win over Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Sleek win for Sloane

The former US Open champion, who lost to Simona Halep in the 2018 French Open final, will play Slovenia's Polona Hercog next after she edged out American Jennifer Brady 6-3, 6-7 (8/10), 6-4.

