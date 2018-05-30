French Open: Rafael Nadal overcomes Simone Bolelli in 2-day rain-marred tie

Rafael Nadal's bid for an 11th French Open title is up and running after a straight-sets - but far from straightforward - win over Simone Bolelli



Rafael Nadal during his match against Italy's Simone Bolelli

Rafael Nadal's bid for an 11th French Open title is up and running after a straight-sets - but far from straightforward - win over Simone Bolelli. The Spaniard - top seed, World No. 1, reigning champion and red-hot favourite for another Roland Garros crown - had to return yesterday morning to finish his first-round clash against the lucky loser from Italy.

Nadal had taken the first two sets in typically ominous style but then trailed 0-3 in the third when the rain came. Nadal broke straight back on the resumption but Bolelli did not let him have things his own way, threatening another break at 4-3. He then forced four set points in a marathon tie-break but the 16-time Grand Slam winner got over the line 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (11/9).

