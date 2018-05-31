French Open: Serena Williams feels like a 'warrior princess' in cat suit

Serena Williams defeated Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 to register her first victory at the majors since her 2017 Australian Open triumph



Serena Williams

Serena Williams, 36, admitted her eye-catching, figure-hugging black catsuit she sported on her Roland Garros return on Tuesday was inspired by the smash hit Black Panther movie but was also intended to help women with post-natal complications.

Williams defeated Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 to register her first victory at the majors since her 2017 Australian Open triumph. But as well as her performance, her black outfit was making headlines with the American insisting it was “fun as well as functional” in a nod to the severe health problems she suffered after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia in September.

“I call it like my Wakanda-inspired cat suit. It’s really fun I feel like a warrior princess. I always wanted to be a super hero,” she said in reference to the fictional African nation which features in the Marvel comics and was the centrepiece of the Black Panther movie blockbuster.

