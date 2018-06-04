French Open: Williams sisters dumped out of doubles

Slovenian Klepac and Spain's Martinez Sanchez -- a former Italian Open singles champion -- won 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-0.

Serena Williams and sister Venus. Pic/AFP

Serena and Venus Williams were bagelled in the deciding set as they were dumped out of the women's doubles at the French Open on Sunday by third seeds Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez.

Slovenian Klepac and Spain's Martinez Sanchez -- a former Italian Open singles champion -- won 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-0. The Williams sisters have claimed 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together since winning the French Open in 1999, but bowed out at the last-16 stage on Court One.

