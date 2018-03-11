French president Emmanuel Macron to meet artist Subodh Gupta

The French president will meet the artist and take a look at his workshop-cum-manufacturing unit in Sector 14 industrial area, Gurgaon police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said



French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a four-day visit to India, will meet internationally acclaimed Indian-origin artist Subodh Gupta here today. ¿It will be a private visit. The French president will meet the artist and take a look at his workshop-cum-manufacturing unit in Sector 14 industrial area, Gurgaon police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar said.

"Tight security arrangements have been made for the visit," he said. Gupta was born in 1964 in Khagaul, Bihar and studied at the College of Art, Patna (1983-1988). He is known for working with everyday objects such as steel kitchen utensils. While stainless steel is his signature medium, he has also masterfully executed works in bronze, marble, brass and wood. His works have been exhibited in prestigious museums, art fairs and biennials throughout the world. Solo exhibitions of his work have been held in internationally renowned museums and galleries including the National Gallery of Modern Art (New Delhi), Museum für Moderne Kunst (Frankfurt), Victoria and Albert Museum (London), Hauser & Wirth (London, Zurich, New York and Somerset), Arario (Seoul and Beijing), Pinchuk Art Centre (Kiev) and Galeria Continua (San Gimignano, Italy).

Gupta was awarded the Chevalier de L'Ordre Arts et Lettres, among the French governments highest honours, for his contribution to contemporary art.

