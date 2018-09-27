French President Emmanuel Macron: Was not in power when Rafale deal was signed

international

As the political slugfest over the Rafale deal escalated, French President Emmanuel Macron has distanced himself from the controversy, saying he was not in power when the multi-billion dollar agreement was signed between India and France.

Addressing a press meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, Macron was asked if the Indian government had at any point told France or Dassault — the French aerospace major — that they had to accept Reliance Defence as the Indian partner for the Rafale deal.

"I'll be very clear. I was not in charge at that time. It was a government-to-government discussion and I just want to refer to what Narendra Modi very clearly said a few days ago," he said.

