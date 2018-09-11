French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity declines to 29%

international

French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend the UEFA Nations League football match between France and Netherlands at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint-Denis, northern of Paris, on September 9, 2018. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

The popularity of French President Emmanuel Macron has declined to 29 per cent, his lowest approval rating since he took office in May 2017, according to a poll.

Macron's popularity fell by 12 percentage points since June, said the survey, reported public radio station France Inter on Tuesday.

The poll connected the fall to the several controversies that have followed Macron since June, including a case of violence against his security officer and deputy chief of staff Alexandre Benalla, his decision to build a swimming pool in the presidential summer residence in Bregancon on the Mediterranean coast and the resignation in the last two weeks of two of his most popular ministers Nicolas Hulot and Laura Flessel, reports Efe news.

