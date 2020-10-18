French teacher beheaded after showing Mohammed cartoons

People hold a sign reading 'I am a teacher - Freedom of speech' in front of a middle school in Conflans Saint-Honorine, Paris. Pic/AFP

A history teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed in class was on Friday decapitated and his assailant shot dead by French police as they tried to arrest him, police and prosecutors said.

French anti-terror prosecutors said they were investigating the assault, which happened on the outskirts of Paris near a school. Prosecutors said they were treating the incident as "a murder linked to a terrorist organisation" and related to a "criminal association with terrorists".

'Suspect was of Chechen origin'

Paris: The man suspected of beheading a French teacher was an 18-year-old born in Moscow and originating from Russia's southern region of Chechnya, a judicial source said on Saturday. Five more people have been detained over the murder on Friday outside Paris.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever