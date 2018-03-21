Fresh firing between security forces, militants reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

In the fresh exchange of fire, one policeman has been injured. He is stated to be stable and being treated at a hospital," the police spokesman said.



Representation pic

A policeman was injured in a fresh exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir today, an official said, a day after four militants were killed in a gunbattle in the area."In the fresh exchange of fire, one policeman has been injured. He is stated to be stable and being treated at a hospital," the police spokesman said.

He said the overnight operation was under way when the last reports came in. The encounter broke out in Arampora area of the district yesterday, after security forces launched an operation in the wake of militants opening firing on an Army patrol party.

The soldiers reacted swiftly and launched the operation to track down the militants, an army official had said. Four militants were killed in the operation yesterday.

