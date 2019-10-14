Fresh laughter

Comedians need to come up with new material on a constant basis to ensure that their sets don’t go as stale as a half-finished meal you put back in the fridge and forget all about. And after writing it down, they have to test the waters in front of an audience to see if the jokes work well or not. That’s exactly what six upcoming stand-up comics — Pavitra Shetty, Govind Menon, Vineet Srinivasan, Dhaval Datar, Jeeya Sethi and Pratyasha Patgiri — will do at an event that Girish Rasam will host. Will their new routines work? Why don’t you attend the show and find out.

On Tonight, 9 pm onwards

At 14, Janata Estate , opposite Palladium Mall, Lower Parel.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 200

