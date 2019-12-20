Fresh start

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The new year is almost here. So, it is time to forgive and forget and a workshop this weekend by Dr Karishma Ahuja, a hypotherapist and metaphysical counsellor promises to help you achieve that. She will cover forgiveness techniques, chants, meditation and rituals.

On December 21, 9.30 am to 5.30 pm

At Hotel Suba Galaxy, Vijay Nagar, Andheri East.

Log on to mastermindtraining.in

Cost Rs 5,000

