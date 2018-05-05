Fresh thunderstorm warning issued for West bengal, Odisha, Bihar and UP

The maximum casualty was reported in Uttar Pradesh where 73 people were killed, while 91 others were injured. Most of the deaths and injuries in the state took place in Agra region, a home ministry spokesperson said



People remove an uprooted tree, which had blocked a street, after a thunderstorm in Hyderabad, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

A fresh warning about thunderstorm and squall hitting West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Friday has been issued, the home ministry said, and noted that 124 people were killed, while more than 300 injured in five states due to thunderstorm and lightning in the last two days.

In Rajasthan, a total of 35 people were killed and 206 injured, while eight people were killed in Telangana, six in Uttarakhand and two in Punjab. Nearly 100 people were injured in Telangana, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

