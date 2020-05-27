Fresh trouble for Anushka Sharma's web series Paatal Lok

There's fresh trouble for the web series, Paatal Lok. A BJP legislator, Nand Kishore Gurjar, from UP has filed a complaint against producer Anushka Sharma for using his photo without permission. The makers have used a picture from a March 2018 event attended by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Gurjar.

The show's politician character Balkrishna Bajpayee's face has been superimposed on Adityanath. Gurjar's face was left unedited.

In his complaint against Anushka Sharma, Gurjar has said that the show portrays him in a bad light. The politician has asked for the National Security Act to be invoked against Anushka Sharma and a ban on the show.

The MLA has said in his complaint that the show is trying to malign the image of the BJP and is also 'anti-India'. Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok had found itself in a pickle with the Gorkha community for reportedly hurting Nepali sentiments.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news