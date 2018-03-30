Friday Fertility Fundas: Dos and don'ts while undergoing IVF treatment

Here are expert answers to your most private fertility-related questions



Fertility is a topic that most people shy away from talking about. But when it comes to burning questions that you are just too shy to ask someone face to face, we have the answers for you; answered by our expert Dr. Rajalaxmi Walavalkar, Consultant, IVF and Reproductive Surgery, Cocoon Fertility

Are there any dos and don'ts while undergoing IVF treatment?

IVF can be a daunting process that needs involvement at a physical, emotional and spiritual level. Very often the uncertainty of what will happen next is worrisome as not every woman will give a fixed response to treatment and a fixed outcome in percentage success. Sometimes you may just wish there was something you could do to ensure better outcome – Yes you Can!

As an IVF expert there are things that I wish my patients did and things that I would want them to avoid to be complimentary and sometimes supplementary to our treatment protocols. Hence this list of Do’s and Don’t’s…

Do’s

Cut down on stress and have a positive outlook. Some patients find that meditation helps. Keep your day as normal as it always is.

Get educated about IVF – the procedure, risks, benefits, success rates, etc. The more you know, the less stress you will feel.

Health is wealth – is not such a cliché with IVF. The healthier you are to start with the better is the outcome with IVF.

A healthy diet with lots of proteins, fruits and leafy vegetables along with good hydration helps. Avoid getting dehydrated.

Optimise you weight to near normal for your height. Work on this well before you start treatment. A BMI of over 30 or less than 19, is associated with poorer outcomes despite all other parameters being normal.

Get adequate sleep.

Exercise regularly and in moderation

Make sure you take any recommended vitamins and micronutrient supplements regularly.

Stay Positive!

Don’ts

Don’t listen to negative people. Every couple’s situation and case is different. The outcome of someone else’s case has no bearing on you.

Don’t neglect your general health and wellbeing.

Don’t smoke, drink alcohol, or use illegal drugs. These will affect success and chances for a pregnancy.

Do not over exert yourself physically.

Don’t give up after one failed cycle. Some couples will need multiple IVF cycles before achieving pregnancy.

Don’t lose hope. There is always a plan B that your doctor will be able to counsel you about.

