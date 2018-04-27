Friday Fertility Fundas: How do I choose an IVF specialist?

Fertility is a topic that most people shy away from talking about. But when it comes to burning questions that you are just too shy to ask someone face to face, we have the answers for you

Fertility is a topic that most people shy away from talking about. But when it comes to burning questions that you are just too shy to ask someone face to face, we have the answers for you; answered by our expert Dr. Rajalaxmi Walavalkar, Consultant, IVF and Reproductive Surgery, Cocoon Fertility

How do I choose an IVF specialist? What qualities should I look for in the doctor?

Once the decision to opt for an IVF treatment is made, it is the entire IVF clinic set-up that one should take into consideration. Having said that, there are aspects such as seniority, reputation and expertise that one can check while choosing an IVF specialist. Your gynaecologist may recommend an IVF specialist to you. You need to know why he/she is recommended. The more experienced your doctor is, the higher the chance that he has handled different types of cases and situations and will be better equipped to handle your case too. As IVF is an intense procedure, your comfort level with the doctor is also very important.