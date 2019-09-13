Friday the 13th: Spooky superstitions associated this day

The dreaded Friday the 13 is here. This day can cause great stress and even anxiety for the particularly superstitious people across the globe. This year the calendar has two Friday the 13ths (today), and one on December 13, just like the year 2018. It is largely a western concept but the superstitions associated with this day have found takers in different parts of the world. A walk through the pages of history, shows there have been several ill-fated events that have taken place on Friday the 13 creating enough fear and superstitions across the globe

Here's a list of some superstitions associated with this day

According to Indian Express, American hip-hop artist and rapper Tupac Shakur, for instance, died on a Friday the 13th, September 1996, after having been fatally shot at. In another incident, the Buckingham Palace was bombed by Nazi Germany during World War II, also this day in September 1940. Nathan Bedford Forrest of the Klu Klux Klan was born on this day on July 1821.

Some hotels across the globe do away with a 13th floor by skipping that floor entirely mostly reserving it for storage and maintenance.

Some airlines do not have a row 13 inside the aircraft

The breaking of a mirror is considered inauspicious in many cultures especially in India. So a mirror breaks on a Friday the 13th it is considered as an omen

Encountering a black cat is another bad omen, also another superstition that largely prevails in India.

Opening a black umbrella indoors is considered to bring you bad luck

