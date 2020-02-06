Friend is offering no-strings sex...

I ended a long-term relationship with someone and have just not been in the mood for anything serious since that happened. A friend of mine has been flirting with me lately and has suggested sex. I am tempted, because it's no strings attached and will probably be good for me. At the same time, I know this is rebound sex and am worried about any possible consequences. Should I go ahead with it? I don't want any issues to deal with at this point, but I also just want some physical comfort.

Sex between two consenting adults shouldn't be a problem, provided you are both clear about what you want, or what your expectations are. Yes, there may be consequences in terms of some kind of emotional attachment but speaking about this and other aspects of how you feel should make this easier to handle. It's hard to predict whether or not this will be good for you, of course, because you alone know what you need to make you feel better. I suggest you discuss this openly and see what your friend has to say.

A co-worker and I had a fling a few months ago that went on for a lot longer than we assumed it would. I have been trying to move on since then but can't seem to get her out of my mind. I don't want a relationship, because that is complicated, but I think she has feelings for me too. She thinks I am just afraid of commitment. Should we get together and see where this goes? We are both single.

If the two of you want this to happen, it will. If it doesn't work, you can always part again. Either way, everything is speculative until one of you decides to initiate something. If you can't get her out of your mind, why not start by telling her how you feel?

