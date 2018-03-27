Friendlies: Brazil still reeling from 7-1 German mauling, says coach

"This has a huge psychological meaning â no one needs to fool themselves about that," Tite said



Brazil coach Tite. Pic/AFP

Brazil coach Tite says the ghost of their 7-1 mauling by Germany at the 2014 World Cup still haunts the Selecao, as the teams prepare to meet tonight. "This has a huge psychological meaning — no one needs to fool themselves about that," Tite said. "The 7-1 from the World Cup is like a ghost. People still talk about it, but the more you talk about it, the less this 'ghost' disappears. It won't be a sporting challenge, but a emotional challenge too."

