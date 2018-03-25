Friendlies: Colombia stun France 3-2

Juan Fernando Quintero's late penalty saw Colombia come from 2-0 down to beat France 3-2 in a friendly here



Colombia's midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero celebrates after scoring a goal during the friendly football match between France and Colombia at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on March 23, 2018. Pic/AFP

Juan Fernando Quintero's late penalty saw Colombia come from 2-0 down to beat France 3-2 in a friendly here. The hosts were cruising after 26 minutes thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and Thomas Lemar.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever