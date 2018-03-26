Friendlies: Neymar's absence hurting Brazil: Leroy Sane

Germany host Brazil in a mouth-watering friendly at Berlin's Olympic Stadium tomorrow



Neymar

Brazil are one of the favourites for the 2018 World Cup, but injury to superstar Neymar still weakens the 'Selecao', Germany winger Leroy Sane said yesterday.

"Brazil aren't as dependent on Neymar as they were in 2014," said Manchester City winger Sane. "They are better positioned and have a few new stars, but it still makes a big difference whether Neymar plays or not."



Leroy Sane

Germany host Brazil in a mouth-watering friendly at Berlin's Olympic Stadium tomorrow. It will be their first meeting since the Germans stunned Brazil with a 7-1 romp in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup.

"Football is almost something spiritual for Brazilians, so I can understand that the 7-1 still has an effect," said Sane. "They live for football, but they will live their 'joie de vivre' again at the 2018 World Cup. They are a great team with a good mix of old and young players, they are technically strong, but they also have tough players in defence. They can't be underestimated, because they are clearly among the World Cup favourites."

