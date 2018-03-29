Friendlies: We allowed Brazil to dominate us in 0-1 loss: German Kroos

Toni Kroos pointed the finger at his Germany teammates following defeat by Brazil



Midfielder Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos pointed the finger at his Germany teammates following defeat by Brazil. Kroos is the latest World Cup winner to berate the Germans for a below-par performance after Gabriel Jesus' first-half winner sealed Brazil's 1-0 friendly win on Tuesday in Berlin.

After Jerome Boateng fumed that "everything" needed improving following Friday's 1-1 draw with Spain, Kroos again put the boot in. "We had some players on the pitch who had the opportunity to show themselves at this level — they did not take it," Kroos complained. "We allowed ourselves to be bossed around and then we saw that we're not as good as we're always told we are — and perhaps some of us think we are. That was clearly not enough from many of us."

