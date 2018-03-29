Friendlies: Zinedine Zidane has no faith in me, says Isco

Isco slams Real boss for not playing him enough after scoring a hat-trick in Spain's 6-1 demolition of Argentina



Spain's Isco celebrates his goal during a friendly against Argentina in Madrid on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Hat-trick hero Isco said it was a relief to play for Spain as he feels Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has no faith in him. Spain destroyed Argentina, who were without Lionel Messi, 6-1 in a friendly on Tuesday as Isco stole the show with his triple at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Isco, 25, has become a key player under coach Julen Lopetegui and is expected to start at this summer's World Cup in a front three alongside Diego Costa and David Silva. But Zidane has not shown the same faith in him at Real Madrid, where Isco has often found himself on the bench behind the likes of Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez.



Zinedine Zidane

"Lopetegui gives me confidence with minutes, with games," Isco said. "With Madrid I do not have the confidence that a player needs, maybe the problem is me, that I have not won Zidane's confidence with the good players there."

Isco signed a five-year contract with Real in September last year but there would be no shortage of suitors should he decide his future lies elsewhere. English Premier League pair Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are rumoured to be interested in signing Isco. "When you don't play a leading role or have continuity in your club team, the games with the national team give me life," Isco said.

"I have the confidence of the coach here (with Spain), I still have a lot of enthusiasm to work, to improve, to be a starter for my club and in the national team. I feel that I'm at the beginning and I want to show that I am a good player." Isco left the stadium with the match ball under his arm.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever