Urvashi Rautela attends Saina Nehwal's wedding, raises eyebrows!

bollywood

Urvashi Rautela and Saina Nehwal bumped into each other at an event, got talking and have remained in touch ever since

Urvashi Rautela and Saina Nehwal

Urvashi Rautela's presence at Saina Nehwal's wedding festivities raised eyebrows. The actor specially flew to Hyderabad for the badminton champ's big day. Guests were wondering what common links the two had.

Urvashi Rautela and Saina Nehwal/all pictures: Yogen Shah

Parupalli Kashyap, Urvashi Rautela and Saina Nehwal

Turns out, they have known each other for over two years. The duo bumped into each other at an event, got talking and have remained in touch ever since. Urvashi referred to herself as Saina's bridesmaid.

The actress captioned: "My friend and INDIA’s pride @nehwalsaina @parupallikashyap . May God bless you and your union. May God grant you all of life's blessings and love's joys. Sending you prayers for unending love and happiness. God bless you both on this day with a lifetime of shared love and joy. May the One who brought you together bless your marriage, enrich your lives and deepen your love throughout the years. God has poured out His love into our hearts. Love is patient. Love is kind… Love never fails. #SainaParupalli #ProudIndian [sic]"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates