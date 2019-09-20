Friends in need: Rishi Kapoor thanks Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan for a warm welcome
On September 19, Rishi also received a warm welcome from his industry friends Rakesh Roshan and Jeetendra
Rishi Kapoor was in New York City for the treatment of his disease. The actor, who lived there with wife Neetu Kapoor for almost a year, returned to India earlier this month. Ever since the actor is back to the bay, Rishi has made sure to visit all his near and dear ones, especial those who attempted to meet him during his distressing days in the 'concrete jungle.'
As the Kapoors didn't celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi like every year, he also met his old friend Nitin Mukesh to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh. On September 19, the actor also received a warm welcome from his industry friends. The actor also shared the picture on social media with a thank you note. Take a look.
Thank you for the warm welcome! pic.twitter.com/s8CSP0zlqm— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 19, 2019
Rishi Kapoor posed with brother Randhir Kapoor and friends Rakesh Roshan and Jeetendra, and it screams friendship and affection in every sense. For the unversed, it was in September 2018 when Rishi Kapoor shared a cryptic tweet on social media sharing how he will be out on India for some time.
Rishi Kapoor also mentioned how difficult it was to go through intensive care in New York. "God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. I will have to do a bone marrow transplant, which in all probability should take another two months minimum. Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all."
Before returning to Mumbai, Rishi Kapoor said in an interview: "I have to be here for 11 months, so I will not be back before the end of August. It's been a difficult time, very taxing, but Neetu (wife), and my children (Ranbir and Riddhima) have been very supportive. I am grateful to everyone. I am waiting to come back and raring to get going. I will plan my return five-six weeks after my last treatment. It is called consolidation or pushback, whereby I will have to undergo chemotherapy to ensure that the ailment does not return. This is the second time I am going through the treatment. I am hoping that I can plan an end-August return but all this talk that I will be back in early September for my birthday, is again nothing but speculation."
Also Read: Rishi Kapoor on battling cancer: It's in remission, but I'm still under treatment
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been in New York since last year receiving treatment for cancer. Recently, Rishi Kapoor's elder brother, actor Randhir, told PTI, "He (Rishi) is undergoing treatment, he is much better. He is almost cancer-free. He will take some time to come back as he has to finish his course. He will be here in the next couple of months."
Pictured: Rishi Kapoor surrounded by industry friends and family including Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others. (All pictures/Neetu Kapoor's Instagram account)
-
Rishi Kapoor is showered with love and good wishes from friends and family every other day. Whoever is in New York for work or pleasure make sure they drop in to visit the actor. Rishi's actress wife Neetu Kapoor shares photos on Instagram to let them know how much their visits mean to her and Rishi.
Pictured: Rishi and Neetu with daughter Riddhima, son Ranbir and Alia Bhatt pose for a sweet family picture.
-
Anupam Kher, too, visited Rishi Kapoor in New York recently. Neetu shared this image on Instagram and wrote, "Amazing Anupam #laughter #lovlyevening#superperson [sic]"
-
Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who are on a holiday in New York, also dropped by to visit Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor. Neetu shared an adorable image of them with Rishi and her and wrote, "Fun evening with our very own Ghar ka bacha Arjun n the Lovly malaika [sic]."
-
Priyanka Chopra, who spends a majority of her time in the United States these days, also visited Rishi Kapoor in NYC. The actress will soon be seen alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the Hindi movie The Sky Is Pink.
-
Rishi Kapoor has a film release ready this monsoon after a short break from the big screen with Smeep Kang's Jhootha Kahin Ka. With Rishi already being a part of the original hit film in 1979, it embarks the return of a greater collaboration this time in a hilarious comical riot.
Pictured: Vicky Kaushal, who was in New York to ring in his birthday, met up with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.
-
Rishi Kapoor has always been active and outspoken on Twitter and tons of his fans and Twitter followers love his tweets.
Pictured: Aamir Khan visited Rishi Kapoor in NYC. Neetu Kapoor captioned this photo: "It's not how many hours one spends with a person it's how much u give in that time !!! Aamir gave so much n more Love Respect Warmth Laughter !! He is a true superstar. [sic]"
-
Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's rumoured would-be daughter-in-law, Ranbir's girlfriend, Alia Bhatt visited the Kapoors along with her mother Soni Razdan. Ranbir and Alia will next be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
-
The pretty Deepika Padukone took out time from her busy schedule to meet Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, too. Deepika, who was dating Ranbir Kapoor for a while, is still good friends with him and his parents. Neetu captioned this photo as, "Such a fun evening with adorable @deepikapadukone .. gave lot of love n warmth [sic]"
-
The latest celebrity to meet Rishi and Neetu Kapoor was none other than 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev. Neetu shared this photo on Insta and wrote, "Super charged about the World Cup !!! #kapildev #crickettales #hopingwemakeit [sic]"
-
Karan Johar, too, made time for the Kapoors! Neetu Kapoor shared this picture and wrote, "He gave the tightestttt Hug and the longesttt kiss n said half of this love is from his mom Hiroo. sometimes simple words mean so big. love love him #karanjohar #fulloflove#lotsoffun [sic]"
-
Elder brother Randhir Kapoor along with elder daughter Karisma met Rishi and Neetu, too. Looks like the father-daughter pair visited the actor at the hospital in NY. Neetu shared a cheeky caption along with this photo, "The bestest brothers ever, their conversation is only food though #family #bond #forever [sic]"
-
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani clicked with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Neetu posted this photo on Instagram and wrote, "We both love and admire Raju so we're super excited today !!! Spent so many hours discussing n talking movies !!! Exhilarating #greatdirector #simple#lovehismovies [sic]"
-
Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment in New York since last year. Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photograph of the couple's meeting with the Zero actor. She shared the picture and captioned it: "To make pple feel good about themselves is a rare quality!!! Shahrukh is all of that his love care is so so genuine !!! besides his amazing work I admire him as a very good and a real human being [sic]"
-
The veteran actor recently enjoyed a fam-jam with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. The adorable pictures were shared by Neetu and Riddhima.
-
Sonali Bendre, who has herself battled cancer, visited Rishi Kapoor in New York along with husband Goldie Behl. Both Sonali and Rishi are well on their way to recovery now.
-
Riteish Deshmukh and actress wife Genelia D'Souza also visited Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York. Anupam Kher, too, joined in and posed with the couples for a lovely photo. Neetu shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, "Since our countdown has started the best way to celebrate was with ghar ka desi khana with the lovly strong n inspiring Genelia Ritesh and Hamara apna (now he is family) Anupam."
-
Recently, Gauri Khan also dropped by for a visit and Neetu Kapoor couldn't help but share her delight on social media. She shared this photo and captioned it, "What helped us in this tough phase was some very very beautiful Lovly n good pple !!! Gauri Shahrukh love you both @putlu is family love her."
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been fighting a battle with cancer in New York. The actor, who is now on the road to recovery, frequently gets visits from his industry friends, and may soon be returning to India. Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Vicky Kaushal, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor and many others have taken out time to go and visit Rishi Kapoor in New York, and Kapoor's wife, actress Neetu, makes sure she thanks all of them on social media. Take a look at everybody who visited Rishi Kapoor in New York.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Here's why you should watch Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas