Friends in need: Rishi Kapoor thanks Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan for a warm welcome

Rishi Kapoor was in New York City for the treatment of his disease. The actor, who lived there with wife Neetu Kapoor for almost a year, returned to India earlier this month. Ever since the actor is back to the bay, Rishi has made sure to visit all his near and dear ones, especial those who attempted to meet him during his distressing days in the 'concrete jungle.'

As the Kapoors didn't celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi like every year, he also met his old friend Nitin Mukesh to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh. On September 19, the actor also received a warm welcome from his industry friends. The actor also shared the picture on social media with a thank you note. Take a look.

Thank you for the warm welcome! pic.twitter.com/s8CSP0zlqm — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 19, 2019

Rishi Kapoor posed with brother Randhir Kapoor and friends Rakesh Roshan and Jeetendra, and it screams friendship and affection in every sense. For the unversed, it was in September 2018 when Rishi Kapoor shared a cryptic tweet on social media sharing how he will be out on India for some time.

Rishi Kapoor also mentioned how difficult it was to go through intensive care in New York. "God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. I will have to do a bone marrow transplant, which in all probability should take another two months minimum. Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all."

Before returning to Mumbai, Rishi Kapoor said in an interview: "I have to be here for 11 months, so I will not be back before the end of August. It's been a difficult time, very taxing, but Neetu (wife), and my children (Ranbir and Riddhima) have been very supportive. I am grateful to everyone. I am waiting to come back and raring to get going. I will plan my return five-six weeks after my last treatment. It is called consolidation or pushback, whereby I will have to undergo chemotherapy to ensure that the ailment does not return. This is the second time I am going through the treatment. I am hoping that I can plan an end-August return but all this talk that I will be back in early September for my birthday, is again nothing but speculation."

