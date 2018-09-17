Friends present 'petrol' to Tamil Nadu groom as wedding gift

national

Petrol price touched Rs 85.15 per litre in Tamil Nadu, one of the highest in the country, the fuel symbolised a commodity worthy of being given as a gift, his friends said

Representational picture

Friends of a man who got married here presented him with five litres of petrol, the price of which has skyrocketed, as a 'wedding gift.' The young man and his newly wedded wife were greeting guests at a marriage hall when his friends trooped in and gave him the petrol in a five litre can as a gift, 'Puthiya Thalaimurai' Tamil television channel reported.

Amid laughter all around, the man received it, a 39-second video clip telecast by the channel showed. Petrol price touched Rs 85.15 per litre in Tamil Nadu, one of the highest in the country, the fuel symbolised a commodity worthy of being given as a gift, his friends said.

