Friends stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc reunite

Over the weekend, the cast of the popular '90s American sitcom Friends had a mini-reunion. On Sunday, Courteney Cox posted a photograph on Instagram in which she is seen posing with co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. "A rare night and I love it," Courteney captioned the image.

The American show recently completed 25 years since it found its way onto the small screen, and started its journey to create history. The show has made Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney, Lisa Kudrow, Matt and Matthew Perry household names with fans, who still refer to them as their characters' names. The first episode was aired September 22, 1994. Fans have been longing for a cinematic adaptation of the show, but there has been no news of any.

