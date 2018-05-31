Friends with benefits!

It's only fitting to reap benefits from your workout buddy when you have Kareena Kapoor Khan sweating it out near you

It's only fitting to reap benefits from your workout buddy when you have Kareena Kapoor Khan sweating it out near you. With the latter's weight loss story becoming the talk of the town, pal Amrita Arora Ladak — when spotted outside Khan's home — seems to have also benefited from the upped routine. Her toned pins are revealing of some intense toil put in at the gym

Fashion with Karan

Karan Johar's perfectly coordinated jacket and shoes are telling of his upped fashion game ever since he dropped the pounds. Even with an artiste from the younger crop in tow, the filmmaker knows how to keep all eyes on him.

Let's turn on the cameras

We're certain that tables would have turned for this selfie game at a World No Tobacco Day event, with Anupam Kher eager to be clicked with the real heroes of our county — in this case, aspiring naval officers

Smile! Me?

When posing for cameras outside a city restaurant, Rishi Kapoor is certain to keep up with the tradition of every Indian household — the men of the house don't smile

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates