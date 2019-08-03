Friendship Day events

things-to-do

If you are guilty of being glued to the screen as you binge-watch episodes of F.R.I.E.N.D.S, chances are you know all the scenes inside out. But why let all that information go to waste?

Feel funny

A Saki Naka café is inviting you and your mates to watch screenings of some of the funniest episodes along with other fans of the sitcom. There are also discounts on food and a chance to play a game called "How well do you know your friend?"

Get quizzical

If you are guilty of being glued to the screen as you binge-watch episodes of F.R.I.E.N.D.S, chances are you know all the scenes inside out. But why let all that information go to waste? Attend a quiz night at a Powai pub, hosted by Pranav Nambiar.

On August 4, 4 pm (screening); 8 pm (quiz)

At M.I.T.R.O.N, Saki Naka Junction, Andheri East; Sandoitchi, Heera Panna Shopping Centre, Powai.

Call 8104961634; 9167426006

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates