Friendship Goals: Natasha Poonawalla took 4 flights in 24 hours for Isha Amabni, Sonam Kapoor

Whenever the Ambanis host any event, one is sure to spot all the bigwigs of Mumbai, be it storm or snow. Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla took four flights and travelled to four different sites in less than 24 hours and yet managed to be there for 'two of her dearest' Isha Ambani and Sonam Kapoor.

Isha Ambani and Sonam Kapoor had organised an auction to help architect and interior designer Rooshad Shroff raise fund for a new girls school in Jaisalmer, India. The plates, made in strictly limited quantities are the creations of 13 prominent figures from the spheres of architecture, interior design, visual art, and fashion, in India and beyond. The auction was at Karuna Sindhu, Worli Sea face.

The event was attended by the family members of the hosts, Mukesh-Nita Ambani, Shloka-Akash Ambani, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her boyfriend Karan Boolani and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja also graced the event with his presence.

Natasha wore an embellished dress which went below her knees. She paired it up with a clutch which camouflaged into her dress. Natasha posted blurred pictures from the event on her Instagram handle and oozed out love for Isha Ambani and Sonam Kapoor. She wrote, "So that was a blur.....off 4 flights and 4 sites in less than 24 hours- managed to step out for 2 of my dearest." Natasha was spotted at the event along with her husband, Adar Poonawalla.

On the other hand, Isha Ambani, who is usually seen in ethnic attires stole the show with her copper and silver off-shoulder gown. It had a sweetheart neckline and turned heads for its metallic hues. Isha kept it simple with a statement neckpiece and smokey eyes. Sonam wore a black lacey dress while her sister Rhea Kapoor donned a lehenga.

Isha Ambani's mother, Nita Ambani turned a lot of heads as she gave her sarees amiss and sported an-all black ensemble with frill details. She kept it simple with diamond jewellery and minimal make-up.

Among other celebrities who were present were Gauri Khan, Swara Bhasker, Masaba Gupta, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.

