From 10 lakh to 1 crore: the rise of a new breed of Options Trader, Ganesh Gupta

Investing in the stock market can be a great way to make money, particularly in today’s economic scenario where savings accounts and long-term bank notes do not offer desired returns. Stock trading is not a risk-free activity, however, with substantial research and investments in the right companies, stock trading can potentially be very profitable.

Ganesh Gupta, a Mumbai based options trader in Indian Equity Markets is one such personality who took a leap of faith and embarked on his journey from 10 lakhs to 1 crore. He is an options writer, where big institutions, hedge funds and HNI grow their capital, consistently. Options writing is one such instrument where you can still make money, despite going wrong on the direction. He says, “Time is money & theta (time) decay in options trading prove it”.

It all started with a fascination towards the promising picture of the Indian Stock Market that put a germ in Ganesh’s head at a mere age of 18, with no money in hand to invest. Being a digital marketer by profession wasn’t enough to make good untill Ganesh decided to venture into the trading business. It was back in 2016 when Ganesh’s friend introduced him to the stock market and that’s when he thought of giving it a shot. He began trading by depositing five lakh rupees he had earned from the beginning of this career with a thought of making more money constantly revolving around his mind. He started with equity market and earned the thousand on day 1 by paying three thousand as brokerage leaving behind seven thousand as profit. This built further excitement for Ganesh who kept going for initial 2-3 days untill reality hit him hard. It took less than three months for him to blow up his account, partially.

The initial two years in the stock market were all about learning for Ganesh who never thought of giving up and kept going with all his zest. From equity to futures to option buying to finally doing option sellings, Ganesh kept the ground hitting and paved his way to success.

Talking about why he chose a stock market career, Ganesh Gupta says, “Honestly, the reason why I chose stock market career is totally because I realised that if you want to be financially free you either have to have a business or be in a profession that gives freedom of time, passion, keeps you motivated and learn something new every day. And the stock market was exactly the same kind of place that gave all of these. There were some highs and lows, I earned some I lost some. Also, I had a background of the stock market in my family”.

He further added, “The reason why I particularly chose options trading because this is the place where you will be able to make consistent money over a long period of time. It’s not a sprint it's a marathon”.

Ganesh Gupta is one of the uber options traders with OptionsXchange, a quant based trading firm that specializes in options writing in Index & Stock Options. He has helped the firm to raise 2 crores via his personal HNI contacts. He is also associated with Aliceblue, one of India's leading discount broker & regularly mentors traders on improving the trading style, strategies and portfolio repairs.

Ganesh Gupta has completed his MBA from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT University) who stays in Mumbai with his family leading a happy and successful life.

