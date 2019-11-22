From 44 years ago! Kapil Dev shares photo with Yuvraj Singh's dad Yograj during their school days

India's World Cup-winning former captain Kapil Dev made his debut on photo-sharing website Instagram earlier in the year.

Kapil Dev recently took to Instagram to share a rather unique and rare photo of him along with Yograj Singh, who is former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's father. Kapil Dev captioned the photo saying, 'A school game in 1975 with yograj singh, yuvraj's father. In kurukshetra.'

Yuvraj Singh's father is a former Indian cricketer who played just one Test match and six ODIs in his career. Yograj Singh was a right-arm medium pacer. He scored 10 runs in his only Test and took a wicket. In ODIs, he took 4 wickets at an average of 46.50. Yograj Singh's son, Yuvraj Singh, went on to become one of the finest all-rounders and flamboyant batsmen in the game. Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement in June 2019, played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is scoring 1,900, 8701 and 1,177 runs in the formats respectively.

Kapil Dev was the first Indian captain to win an ICC World Cup. Following that, MS Dhoni repeated the feat at the 2011 World Cup. A biopic on the Indian cricket team's World Cup victory in 1983 is currently in production and is titled '83'. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev alongside wife Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem and Pankaj Tripathi. The Kabir Khan-directed film will release on April 10, 2020.

