From a model to an actor: Arjun Pratap Bajwa; an Indian supermodel

Arjun Pratap Bajwa is an Indian supermodel. He is an avid and very bold personality. Born to a political and agricultural-based background, his journey is very astonishing. He completed his schooling from the Lawrence School, Sanawar (HP). He tells us that he was very obese in class 12th and now he is a Fitness promoter. He is a role model for everyone.

Ever since he has walked the ramp with eminent designers like Varun Bahl, and Rohit Bahl to name a few and also featured in a magazine cover in 2003, which was a tough job.

Every model thinks to earn success in their career but Arjun didn't just thought he did soo! He worked as an assistant director to Mr. Prabhudeva in his film 'Singh is Bling'. He loves the craft of cinema and now he is putting his first step in Bollywood as an actor in the film ' Band of Maharaja' which is directed by Oscar-nominated director, Girish Malik.

