MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

From a model to an actor: Arjun Pratap Bajwa; an Indian supermodel

Published: Oct 25, 2019, 19:26 IST | Partnered Content | Mumbai

Arjun Pratap Bajwa is an Indian supermodel

He is a role model for everyone
He is a role model for everyone

Arjun Pratap Bajwa is an Indian supermodel. He is an avid and very bold personality. Born to a political and agricultural-based background, his journey is very astonishing. He completed his schooling from the Lawrence School, Sanawar (HP). He tells us that he was very obese in class 12th and now he is a Fitness promoter. He is a role model for everyone.

Ever since he has walked the ramp with eminent designers like Varun Bahl, and Rohit Bahl to name a few and also featured in a magazine cover in 2003, which was a tough job.

Every model thinks to earn success in their career but Arjun didn't just thought he did soo! He worked as an assistant director to Mr. Prabhudeva in his film 'Singh is Bling'. He loves the craft of cinema and now he is putting his first step in Bollywood as an actor in the film ' Band of Maharaja' which is directed by Oscar-nominated director, Girish Malik.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

bollywood newsPartnered Content

Shama Sikander loves to indulge during Diwali!

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK