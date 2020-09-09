From acing pole dancing to learning contemporary, actress Zaara Yesmin trained hard for her new song

Actress and model Zaara is currently gearing up for the release of her new song titled Kandhe Ka Woh Til sung by Bekhayali fame Sachet Tondon. Set to be an intimate love song, Kandhe Ka Woh Til will showcase actress Zaara Yesmin surprising her fans with contemporary dance form alongside Dance India Dance Fame Salman Yusuff Khan. Although the actress is a trained flamenco and pole dancer, She had to undergo intense training to learn contemporary dance form for Kandhe Ka Woh Til.

Zaara had to train herself for 25 days straight while dedicatedly giving 4-5 hours each day for the practice sessions. While training, the actress also faced a backbone injury but kept going despite being hurt.

Talking about the hardships, Zaara says, "I was pretty sure I had to give an extra effort as I am not a formal contemporary dancer. But since I am a trained pole and flamenco dancer, it helped me with flexibility. But I had to go an extra mile for straight 25 days and the choreographer too cooperated with me a lot. I was nervous to match steps and share the screen with Salman who is an excellent dancer".

Over the years, Zaara has been seen in many prominent songs and has worked with top talents like Guru Randhawa, Darshan Raval, Amit Mishra, Palak Mucchal Shaan, Ikka, Payal Dev, Sachet Tandon, and many others.

The actress enjoys a huge fanbase and her social media is proof of it. She is touted as the epitome of beauty by her fans who are now eagerly waiting for her upcoming song.

