From Ajay Devgn to Kajol, Bollywood pours its wishes on birthday boy Shah Rukh Khan!

Shah Rukh Khan is a phenomenon, a rare case of a performer who seems to be beyond the mundaneness of commercial success and failure. And November 2 happens to be a special day for all his fans, and today is that day when they will storm outside his house and flood their social media accounts with wishes and luck. But his own colleagues and contemporaries cannot stop themselves from pouring out their wishes.

Let's start with Karan Johar, who credits him for his success and clout in the industry. He had a nostalgic post on Instagram with a collage of their pictures together. In a perfect blast from the past post, he wrote that certain relationships cannot be described in words, and wrote a rather heartfelt post.

Take a look, a perfect post for all his fans:

Next in line comes Juhi Chawla, who has shared a steady relationship with the actor ever since he became an actor. No other actress is closer to Khan than Chawla, and their relationship goes beyond their profession. They have owned a production house and even co-own a Cricket Team, their bond is truly unshakable. Her wish for the actor was rather unique, check it out:

A 100 trees for my friend,co - star, and partner with whom I laughed and cried, experienced the greatest of highs & the lowest of lows..he who said to me,don't be sad that it's over,be glad that it happened.Thank you ShahRukh and a super Happy Birthday! @iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 2, 2019

Farah Khan comes next, who made her debut as a director with the actor in 2004's Main Hoon Na, she says she'll love him forever, here you go:

Happiest birthday to the King of Hearts.. @iamsrk .. lov u forever ♥ï¸ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/5H3q0DSwt9 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 2, 2019

Anushka Sharma, who has worked with the actor in four films and who started her career with him in 2008, wrote the actor will always hold a special place in her heart, and who wouldn't agree! Here is her wish:

Happy birthday Shah! You will always hold a very special place in my life and in my heart. Thank you for being you. Big big love and a lot of happiness and joy.. always. âÂÂ¨@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/UN8f7Wn2Cf — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 2, 2019

Another actor who started her career with Khan is Preity Zinta, and her wish for the actor was all Dil Se, no pun intended. Their chemistry was truly sizzling and scintillating:

Happy Birthday @iamsrkðÂÂÂÂÂÂFrom Dil Se till now u never cease to amaze me.I always learn something new when ur around. All I wanna say is ThankU 4 ur big heart,ur madness,the way u inspire me & 4ur wicked sense of humour.Wish u loads of love, happiness,success & good health alwaysâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/teTgSYHUYp — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 2, 2019

How can we forget Kajol, who has given some of the most iconic films of Hindi Cinema in the last two decades with the star? Their pairing was nothing less than magical and magnetic and we hope to see them in a film together soon. Here is her wish:

Happy happy birthday to my sweet friend. To many more smiles like this ! Have a wonderful day @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/Z10pky7ouq — Kajol (@itsKajolD) November 2, 2019

Anil Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan may have done just one film together but have shared a cordial and warm relationship even before Khan became an actor. Kapoor says he met him for the first time on the sets of his film Benam Badshah, and the actor hasn't changed one bit. Their dance on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wedding reception was nothing less than hysterical, here's the actor's wish:

From meeting you for the 1st time on the set of Benam Badshah in 1990, to now, almost 2020, you haven't changed a bit! The power in your eyes, the swagger, confidence, humour, warmth, kindness & your love for my family! Keep inspiring the world my friend! Happy Birthday, @iamsrk! pic.twitter.com/FoyYWCmEyq — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 2, 2019

Rajkummar Rao became an actor because of Shah Rukh Khan, he's the actor's inspiration. How could he not post a birthday wish? Here you go:

Happy birthday @iamsrk. Thank you for inspiring us with your incredible work. I love you 3000. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 2, 2019

The one wish that really surprised us was of Ajay Devgn. The two have never worked together and have seldom interacted, but it was pleasantly surprising to see his gesture towards the actor. Here's what he wrote:

Wishing you a wonderful year ahead @iamsrk. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 2, 2019

Raveena Tandon, another actress who didn't work much with the star, wrote he's a Scorpion Superstar, and we agree. Here's her wish:

Well, it has almost been a year since he came on the big screen and we are waiting for his official announcement. Will we get a surprise before his birthday ends?

