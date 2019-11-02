From Ajay Devgn to Kajol, Bollywood pours its wishes on birthday boy Shah Rukh Khan!
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 54th birthday today, on November 2, and his colleagues from the Hindi film fraternity cannot stop pouring their wishes!
Shah Rukh Khan is a phenomenon, a rare case of a performer who seems to be beyond the mundaneness of commercial success and failure. And November 2 happens to be a special day for all his fans, and today is that day when they will storm outside his house and flood their social media accounts with wishes and luck. But his own colleagues and contemporaries cannot stop themselves from pouring out their wishes.
Let's start with Karan Johar, who credits him for his success and clout in the industry. He had a nostalgic post on Instagram with a collage of their pictures together. In a perfect blast from the past post, he wrote that certain relationships cannot be described in words, and wrote a rather heartfelt post.
Take a look, a perfect post for all his fans:
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday Bhai @iamsrk.... Am not sure words are the best way to describe certain relationships...specially those that have such powerful silences...you have always been such a tremendous influence in my life! Like the best preacher teacher i have had the honour of calling my family...my journey with you will always be the best phase of my career and life and there is still so much more to come...thank you for being you...thank you for always being there for mom and me and now our little ones...thank you for being my fathers best friend and my older brother for life!!! I love you more than you will ever know....âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ
Next in line comes Juhi Chawla, who has shared a steady relationship with the actor ever since he became an actor. No other actress is closer to Khan than Chawla, and their relationship goes beyond their profession. They have owned a production house and even co-own a Cricket Team, their bond is truly unshakable. Her wish for the actor was rather unique, check it out:
A 100 trees for my friend,co - star, and partner with whom I laughed and cried, experienced the greatest of highs & the lowest of lows..he who said to me,don't be sad that it's over,be glad that it happened.Thank you ShahRukh and a super Happy Birthday! @iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 2, 2019
Farah Khan comes next, who made her debut as a director with the actor in 2004's Main Hoon Na, she says she'll love him forever, here you go:
Happiest birthday to the King of Hearts.. @iamsrk .. lov u forever ♥ï¸ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/5H3q0DSwt9— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 2, 2019
Anushka Sharma, who has worked with the actor in four films and who started her career with him in 2008, wrote the actor will always hold a special place in her heart, and who wouldn't agree! Here is her wish:
Happy birthday Shah! You will always hold a very special place in my life and in my heart. Thank you for being you. Big big love and a lot of happiness and joy.. always. âÂÂ¨@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/UN8f7Wn2Cf— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 2, 2019
Another actor who started her career with Khan is Preity Zinta, and her wish for the actor was all Dil Se, no pun intended. Their chemistry was truly sizzling and scintillating:
Happy Birthday @iamsrkðÂÂÂÂÂÂFrom Dil Se till now u never cease to amaze me.I always learn something new when ur around. All I wanna say is ThankU 4 ur big heart,ur madness,the way u inspire me & 4ur wicked sense of humour.Wish u loads of love, happiness,success & good health alwaysâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/teTgSYHUYp— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 2, 2019
How can we forget Kajol, who has given some of the most iconic films of Hindi Cinema in the last two decades with the star? Their pairing was nothing less than magical and magnetic and we hope to see them in a film together soon. Here is her wish:
Happy happy birthday to my sweet friend. To many more smiles like this ! Have a wonderful day @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/Z10pky7ouq— Kajol (@itsKajolD) November 2, 2019
Anil Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan may have done just one film together but have shared a cordial and warm relationship even before Khan became an actor. Kapoor says he met him for the first time on the sets of his film Benam Badshah, and the actor hasn't changed one bit. Their dance on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wedding reception was nothing less than hysterical, here's the actor's wish:
From meeting you for the 1st time on the set of Benam Badshah in 1990, to now, almost 2020, you haven't changed a bit! The power in your eyes, the swagger, confidence, humour, warmth, kindness & your love for my family! Keep inspiring the world my friend! Happy Birthday, @iamsrk! pic.twitter.com/FoyYWCmEyq— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 2, 2019
Rajkummar Rao became an actor because of Shah Rukh Khan, he's the actor's inspiration. How could he not post a birthday wish? Here you go:
Happy birthday @iamsrk. Thank you for inspiring us with your incredible work. I love you 3000.— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 2, 2019
The one wish that really surprised us was of Ajay Devgn. The two have never worked together and have seldom interacted, but it was pleasantly surprising to see his gesture towards the actor. Here's what he wrote:
Wishing you a wonderful year ahead @iamsrk.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 2, 2019
Raveena Tandon, another actress who didn't work much with the star, wrote he's a Scorpion Superstar, and we agree. Here's her wish:
Well, it has almost been a year since he came on the big screen and we are waiting for his official announcement. Will we get a surprise before his birthday ends?
-
Music Show: We all know Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan started his career from television. He has been part of several TV shows like 'Fauji' and 'Circus'. But were you aware that King Khan has also anchored a musical show on Doordarshan? In fact, a video of SRK hosting a show on DD and introducing singer Kumar Sanu went viral! Pic/YouTube
-
Dil Dariya: Shah Rukh Khan's first-ever starring role was in Lekh Tandon's television series Dil Dariya, which began shooting in 1988, but production delays led to the 1989 series Fauji becoming his television debut instead.
-
Doosra Keval: The story revolves around a rural family, where Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of 'Keval,' who gets killed for refusing to do any illegal work by his friend. As the identity of the murderer wasn't revealed, his uncle, along with his sister urges police to investigate the case. One day his friend returns to his village in a hope to find who killed Keval. Keval's family accepts his friend as second Keval. This is considered as a reincarnation of Keval. This TV Series was directed by Lekh Tandon who provide an opportunity to Shah Rukh Khan in his previous TV series Dil Dariya.
-
Idiot: A 1992 story based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's novel The Idiot. It was directed by Mani Kaul, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Ayub Khan-Din. The film debuted at the New York Film Festival in October 1992. In this version of the tale, placed in contemporary Mumbai, Prince Miskin (Khan-Din) is a man whose epilepsy is mistaken for idiocy.
-
Umeed: We all know by now that Shah Rukh Khan acted in the popular TV shows Fauji and Circus during his early days. But, only a few will be aware that he featured in another show named Umeed in the late 80s. The series was directed by Joy Mukherjee and starred Deepti Naval and Mushtaq Khan. SRK's look in the show has a striking resemblance to that of Baazigar.
-
Pehla Nasha: If you thought Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan never acted together, you were wrong! Well, somewhat! The Ashutosh Gowariker-directed 1993 film has Deepak Tijori in the lead role, with SRK and Aamir making a special appearance in one scene. They are not the only ones. Saif Ali Khan and Rahul Roy (who was a heartthrob back then) also made a brief appearance in the same scene, which has the backdrop of a film awards function.
-
Dushman Duniya Ka: This 1996 film, directed by Mehmood, is the rarest of a rare case where both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan make a special appearance. SRK plays a character named Badru, who is Jeetendra's (the main lead) friend in the film. The movie stars Mehmood's son Manzoor Ali in his only film. The music for Dushman Duniya Ka was given by Himesh Reshammiya.
-
Zamaana Deewana: The movie was directed by Ramesh Sippy, but sank without a trace at the box office, when it released in 1995. It has SRK and Raveena Tandon in the lead, with Shatrughan Sinha and Jeetendra playing their parents respectively. The tried and tested formula of best friends turning foes, but failed drastically.
-
In Which Annie Gives it Those Ones: This 1989 telefilm, written by Arundhati Roy, features the superstar in one of his earliest roles. The film is based on architecture students, who are in their final year of college. It won two National Awards.
-
English Babu Desi Mem: SRK plays a double role in this pathetic 1996 film also starring Sonali Bendre. Directed by Praveen Nischol, it deals with an NRI's dilemma of choosing between his country of birth and the one that he was brought up in.
-
Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India!: Unarguably among SRK's worst performances, the 1995 movie is a poor attempt at a musical spoof by Ketan Mehta. Also starring Deepa Sahi, Jaaved Jaffrey and Amrish Puri, it features scenes remade as comedies from romantic movies.
-
Guddu: This 1995 film has SRK in the character of a brain tumour patient, with Manisha Koirala as his love interest. The movie was written by noted writer Abrar Alvi.
-
Army: SRK portrays Sridevi's husband in this 1996 movie. He is a dutiful police officer, who gets killed by a notorious gangster after which Sridevi takes it upon herself to avenge her husband's death.
-
Chaahat: A romantic musical directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film has Shah Rukh Khan playing a singer, who is in love with a doctor (portrayed by Pooja Bhatt). The movie, which released in 1996, also has Ramya Krishnan in the negative role of an obsessed lover.
-
Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke: A much-delayed romance mystery, the filming of the movie ended in 1994, but it did not release until 2004. Here again, SRK plays a singer, who is in love with his childhood friend, played by Raveena Tandon. However, a rift is created between the two by their other childhood friends, Mohnish Behl and Navneet Nishan, who end up getting murdered.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 54th birthday today. On his special day, we bring you stills of SRK's little-known appearances in films and TV shows. How many of them do you remember?
