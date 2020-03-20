From Ajay Devgn to Kiara Advani, B-Town spreads PM's message of Janta Curfew on social media

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and announced a 'Janta (public) Curfew' on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus, Bollywood actors were quick to spread the message on social media.

Ajay Devgn further shared the message on Twitter and wrote, "Fellow Indians, Namaskar A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe @PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew."

Akshay Kumar praised PM for the intiative and wrote, "An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing [sic]."

Parineeti Chopra also took to her Twitter to urge people to adhere to the Janta Curfew and wrote, "Our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has appealed for a #JantaCurfew on the 22nd of March - Sunday from 7am - 9pm. I urge everyone to adhere to this in fighting this pandemic. [sic]"

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and spread the PM's message in a post that reads, "Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji announces 'Janta curfew' on 22 March, from 7 am to 9 pm. He also appeals to all to work from home as much as possible & adopt social distancing. Senior citizens above 60 to stay at home for the next 2 weeks. Let's do this as one nation. #IndiaFightsCorona."

Ayushmann Khurrana requested people to stay home and wrote: "Request everyone to stay home and adhere to the #JantaCurfew on the 22nd of March from 7am to 9pm. Let’s all fight this together! @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona [sic]."

Here's what Karan Johar had to say about the important initiative: "Imp initiative by our Honorable PM @narendramodi with #jantacurfew Self-inflicted Quarantine and Staying at HOME on Sunday, March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM is a measured and sensible way to protect from this pandemic by not creating panic yet acknowledging the gravity of the situatn [sic]."

Kiara Advani: "It's our turn now guys! We are all in this together! Our prime minister has asked us to come together and show our solidarity during this time so we realise the gravity of the situation and stand united. #JantaCurfew on Sunday 22nd March from 7am to 9pm. Stay safe stay home [sic]."

Sidharth Malhotra: "#JantaCurfew is a bold yet important initiative by our Honourable PM, which is a self-inflicted quarantine on Sunday, March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM. It is a very measured and sensible way to fight this pandemic by not creating panic yet acknowledging the gravity of the situation.[sic]"

Mahesh Bhatt took to Twitter and shared the message of 'Janata Curfew' as he shared the picture of a man walking down a vacant space. He captioned the post as, "Janta Curfew: Social distancing. Staying apart to put things together. #Jantacurfew."

Shilpa Shetty advocated the PM's idea of 'Janata Curfew' in a Twitter post. Her tweet reads, "A very important announcement made by respected @narendramodi ji with self-isolation we must practice self-discipline. #jantacurfew Be Positive and responsible Jai Hind."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared PM's address to the nation on coronavirus on Twitter. He wrote, "Encouraging, logical & practical speech from our Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Let us all join hands with him in this fight against #COVID-19. Stay home, & stay safe."

Prime Minister appealed to citizens to follow 'Janta curfew' on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak and said, "I am seeking one more support from every countrymen today. This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm."

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (one each) have been reported in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI